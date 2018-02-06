2 Dead In Monday Night Collision

Two people died Monday night when their car went out of control on Interstate 8 near In Ko Pah Park Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol , the accident occurred at about 6:50 p.m. when the vehicle struck a guard rail on Boulder Creek Bridge and continued travelling eastbound until it struck the side of the mountain and overturned , coming to rest on it's top. The unidentified male driver and a 23-year Calexico woman passenger sustained fatal injuries. According to the CHP , neither victim was wearing a seat belt. The accident remains under investigation.