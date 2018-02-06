Air Conditioner Maintenance Efficiency Program

(APCD would like to work with the IID on air quality issues)….The request was made at Tuesday’s Board meeting.

During the meeting the Imperial Irrigation District Board approved the request for a sole-source contract with Enalasys Corporation for administration of the quality air conditioner maintenance program through December 31, 2019, while pursuing implementation of an air conditioner maintenance prescriptive rebate program beginning January 1, 2020. The cost would not exceed $1.67 million, and it would be funded through the public benefits charge. After the action was taken, Matt Dessert, Air Pollution Control District Officer for the County told the IID Board that he would like to work with the District on future such projects. Dessert said with the high levels of asthma and other respiratory illness in the County, controlled indoor air quality was very important.