IID Board Meets Tuesday Afternoon

(Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors)….They meet Tuesday afternoon.

On the action agenda, the Board is to discuss a resolution repealing the IID Equitable Distribution Plan. They will consider Imperial Valley Ag Expo Sponsorship. The Board will discuss funding the Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit for 2018. The 11th Annual Summit begins in March. The Directors will discuss the Air Conditioner maintenance efficiency program, and the Board is to consider a resolution adopting the Red Hill Bay wetlands restoration project mitigated negative declaration. The Board meets in public session at 1:00 pm Tuesday in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.