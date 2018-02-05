Festival Honors

(2018 Holtville Carrot Festival Queen)…She was crowned at the Queen Coronation Banquet Friday.

16-year-old Brooke Butler will preside over the 71st Annual Carrot Festival. The Banquet was held at the Holtville Swiss Club and it kicks off this year’s Carrot Festival. Also at the event Cathi and Jose “Pepe” Larios were named Citizens of the Year. The 24 Carrot Award went to George Morris for his many years of comm7unity participation. The Festivals Cookery Contests will be held from Monday through Thursday at the Civic Center. The Midway will be open from February 8th through the 11th at Pine and 6th Streets. The Downtown Hoe Down will be held Friday at the corner of 5th and Holt. A full day of events are scheduled for this Saturday, including the Carrot Festival Parade, a Street Festival and Fair, Helicopter Rides, and a Drumline Competition. The Festival wraps up Sunday February 11th.