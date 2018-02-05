Another Polluted Weekend

(Another polluted weekend in Calexico)…Air Pollution Control District issued several Air Quality Alerts.

They began on Saturday. Two Alerts were issued early Monday morning. The first was issued at 2:00 am. The second at 4:00 am. All the Alerts were for very high levels of PM 2.5 recorded at the Ethel Street Monitoring Station in Calexico. The finite Particulate Matter is create mostly from vehicle emissions. People most at risk from high levels of PM 2.5 are those with respiratory of Heart disease, the elderly and children. During periods of high levels of PM 2.5 those at risk are asked to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, and reduce exposure by remaining indoors as much as possible. Air Quality for the rest of the County has been mostly Good.