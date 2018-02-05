Safest City

(The Safest City in California)…It was announced by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Once again they have chosen the City of Imperial as the safest in the State. The Council says to determine the Safest City, they reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with their own population data and internal research. They eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 10,000. The cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 people. The new report was formally released February 5th.