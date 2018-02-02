77 People Crammed Inside A Fake UPS Truck

(Fake UPS truck full of illegal immigrants)….It was stopped this week in Boulevard.

A California Highway Patrol Officer had stopped the truck because it did not have any tags. A Border Patrol agent in an unmarked vehicle stopped and asked the officer is he needed any assistance. The had noticed the truck was riding low to the ground. The agent also noticed the smell of body odor and a smell of soap sold in Mexico. The driver of the truck a US Citizen, said the vehicle was his and he gave permission to search the vehicle. When they opened the back doors, they discovered 77 people stuffed inside, including five children. All were citizens of Mexico. The driver was arrested and charged with transporting unauthorized immigrants for financial gain. Two of those inside the truck were arrested for re-entry to the US following deportation. The rest were processed and scheduled to be returned to Mexico