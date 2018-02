Suspected Child Molester Arraigned

(Suspected Sex Offender arrested)…30 year old Ezequiel Gonzalez Vega was arrested recently.

He is an Indio resident. He was taken into custody at a gas station in Imperial County. He was arraigned on charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony, sending harmful matter to seduce a minor, meeting a minor at an arranged location for lewd acts with a child under 14. The suspect is in County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000.