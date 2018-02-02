Arrest And Seizure

(Gun, Drugs, and Ammo seized)….Border Patrol agents made the seizure Thursday evening.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint east of Yuma made the seizure. They also arrested the driver of the vehicle. The 31 year old US Citizen drove into the checkpoint in a Dodge Avenger. A Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle and it was sent to the secondary inspection area. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery three plastic bottles of marijuana weighing more than five pounds and valued at nearly $2,750 in two backpacks. The agents also found a loaded .45 caliber pistol. The driver, vehicle, firearm and drugs were turned over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office for further prosecution.