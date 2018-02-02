Promanent Residents Arrested

(Two prominent Calexico residents arrested)…Calexico Police are not revealing very much information.

In a statement released by Calexico Police Chief Reggie Gomez, In Regards to the arrests of Dr. Mohammed Asiad and David Ouzan; Under the recommendation of the Calexico City Attorney, the Calexico Police Department will be withholding comment until further notice. It is being reported, however, that the two were arrested Thursday morning on charges of Insurance Fraud. Asiad is a member of the Imperial County Mental Health Board. Ouzan is a former Calexico City Council member and currently is a local businessman. Information is that the two drove a van into Mexicali in September and when they came back the did not have the van and reported it stolen. Asiad reportedly collected an insurance payment on the vehicle. The two go to prison if convicted.