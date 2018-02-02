Air Quality Alert

(Another Air Quality Alert)…Again, it was issued in Calexico.

At 5:00 Friday morning the Air Pollution Control District issued the Air Quality Alert for high levels of PM 2.5. The particulate levels were recorded at the Ethel Street Monitoring Station in Calexico. The repeated high levels of PM 2.5 is attributed, for the most part, to the long lines coming across the border from Mexicali. Air Quality in Calexico was still listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups at mid-morning Friday. Air Quality in El Centro was listed as Moderate to slightly elevated levels of PM 10, mostly dust in the air. Air Quality for the rest of the County has been listed as Good.