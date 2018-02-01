Woman Attacked

(Victim fights off attacker)…She then assisted in his capture.

It happened at an apartment complex on Paulin Avenue in Calexico. Police say 26 year Jesus Navarro was hiding in the laundry room. When the unsuspecting woman entered the laundry room to do her laundry, the suspect jumped out and began assaulting the woman. Navarro locked the door, but the woman broke free, unlocked the door and ran out screaming for help. The suspect fled the scene, but the victim and a neighbor got into a vehicle and followed him. They called 911 as they drove. Police responded and surrounded the suspect at Rockwood and 6th Street. A Felony arrest was made and the suspect was taken into custody. He was booked into county jail, charged with Burglary and attempted rape.