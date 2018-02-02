Major Collision

(Truck versus Bus)…The collision was reported at 5:37 this morning.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Hunt Road at Bonds Corner, south of Interstate 8. As a result of the collision, the truck hit a power pole. The pole landed on top of the truck and the truck caught fire. The driver of the truck was burned, but the extent of the injury is not known. Injuries were reported on the bus as well. Two REACH Air Ambulances were called in, along with ground ambulances. It is not known how many were injured or the extent of the injuries. The CHP says Bonds Corner was closed to all traffic while emergency personnel were on scene. The investigation is continuing and no other details are available at this time.