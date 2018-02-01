Incident Ends Peacefully

(Report of Shots Fired)…Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call.

The incident was reported on West Mallard Street in Heber. Witnesses had said two males, one adult female and an infant were inside the residence When deputies arrived at the scene, they noticed the two males, later identified as 26 year old Juan Salas and 54 year old Mario Salas., in the residence with one individual holding a handgun. With the assistance of the El Centro Police Department, California Highway Patrol and US Border Patrol, a perimeter was established and streets were blocked off. Nearby residents were evacuated. The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and the Hostage Negotiations Team were activated and responded to the scene. For several hours several attempts were made to convince the subjects to leave the house. A search warrant was obtained, based on witness reports that hostages may be in the residence. At just before 2:00 am SERT made entry to the residence and took two subjects into custody. Juan Salas was arrested for Negligent firing of a firearm and resisting arrest. He was also charged as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. His bail was set at $10,000. Mario Salas was charged with Resisting and obstructing and delaying a peace officer. His bail was set at $1,500. Two 9 mm handguns, high capacity magazines and ammunition were seized from inside the residence.