Air Quality Alert For Calexico

(APCD issues Air Quality Alert)…It was issued at 8:00 Thursday morning for the Calexico area.

The Air Pollution Control District’s Alert reported very high levels of PM 2.5. That is a finite particulate matter created mostly from vehicle emissions. Long vehicle limes crossing the border are blamed. At mid-morning, air quality in Calexico was still listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The Air Quality for the rest of the county has been listed as Good.