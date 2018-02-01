June Elections

(Candidate Filing Period for the June elections)….It starts February 12th and continues through March 9th.

In races in which the incumbents do not file, the filing period would be extended five days. Several candidates have already announced that they will be filing. For Imperial Irrigation District Division one, incumbent Juanita Salas has announced as the incumbent. She will be challenged by El Centro City Councilman Alex Cardenas. In the District Attorney’s Office, the incumbent Gilbert Otero has announced his intention of running for re-election. El Centro City Councilman Edgard Garcia says he will challenge. Sheriff Ray Loera has also announced he will be seeking re-election.