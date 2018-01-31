It's A Night To Shine

Valley Christian Church of Imperial will host a Night to Shine.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation , Night to Shine is a prom night experience for people with special needs. The prom will be held on Friday , February 9, 2018 at Imperial Valley College from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Every guest of Night to Shine will enter the complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside , guests will receive the royal treatment , including limousine rides , professional photography , hair and make up stations , corsages and boutonnieres even shoe shines. There will be a complimentary dinner , karaoke room and a respite room for parents and caretakers. Of course , there will be a dance floor. Each guest will be crowned a king or queen of the prom. The event is open to special needs guests ages 14 and older. You may contact Valley Christian Church Youth Pastor Juan Benito for more information or to help with the event.