Charity Bike Ride

Ride the Yuha Desert.

The imperial Valley Velo Club will host a Charity Bike Ride to benefit the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert. This Saturday you can peddle from El Centro to Ocotillo and back , a total of 70 miles , or you can opt for rides of 13 , 20 or 46 miles. You can register at the Finish Line Pro Bike Shop in El Centro or at U.S. Fitness in Brawley. Registrations will also be accepted on the day of the race at the starting point , Debbie Pittman Park at Orange and La Brucherie in El Centro. Sign ups begin at 7:00 a.m. and the cost is $40.00. Details are on the web at ivvelo.com.