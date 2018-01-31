Sunrise on the Farm

Start your day on the farm.

A warm breakfast followed by a hay-wagon tour of the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center near Holtville. The tours will be held on Wednesday , February 7 and again on Thursday , February 22 , 2018. The tour will include harvesting from the stations " U-Pick " vegetable garden and lots of fun. Reservations are required and the cost is $35.00 per person , cash only. You can reserve your tour on line at drec.ucanr.edu or by calling or texting 760 - 791 - 0261.