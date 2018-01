BP Agents Seize Heroin

U.S. Border Patrol agents working near Blythe seized more than 10 pounds of heroin last Friday.

Agents conducted a traffic stop on a car in the Blythe area and subsequently discovered five packages of heroin with a total weight of more than 10 pounds and with a street value of over $90,0000. Two men , one a U.S. citizen , the other a citizen of Mexico , were arrested.