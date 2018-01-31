CDTFA To Visit Brawley Businesses

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration ) CDTFA ) will be visiting non-residential retail businesses in the 92227 zip code area.

It's part of the Department' Statewide Compliance and Outreach Program that is designed to educate business operators about the CDTFA , it's tax and fee programs , as well as identify gaps in compliance where businesses may be selling or leasing tangible personal property without a seller's permit. During visits the team members will assist businesses by answering questions about how to register with the Department , file tax returns , and pay CDTFA-administered taxes and fees. Taxpayers in the Brawley area recently received letters notifying them of the upcoming visits.