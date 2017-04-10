Brawley trees project

(Trees are coming down in Brawley)….It is a project between the IID and Cal Trans.

The City says they were not advised. Last week the Imperial Irrigation District began cutting off the tops of the palm trees along Main Street between Vons and the McDonalds restaurant. The IID says the trees are a hazard to the power lines in the area. The District began trimming the tops off the trees last week. Cal Trans will come along later to take the rest of the trees out of the ground. Cal Trans controls that portion of Main Street, which is technically a State highway, Highway 86. Talks about the project have gone on for some time, but the City says they were never notified when the project would actually begin