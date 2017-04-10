IV Reads

What is it like to be a female in law enforcement will be the topic at 6:00 this evening at the Brawley Public Library. I.V. Reads is a program where library patrons throughout the Imperial Valley read the same book and center programming about it. 2017’s book is Girl Waits With Gun by Amy Stewart. In 1914, there were very few female law enforcement personnel and Stewart fictionalizes how one young woman started her law enforcement career. A Brawley Police Officer and a Detective will share their experiences with the audience at this free program.