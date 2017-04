Legislative update

(Assemblyman to give a legislative update)…It will be Wednesday, April 12th.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia will deliver the update at the Brawley Chamber of Commerce. It will also be an opportunity to get to know your state Assembly representative. The update will be held from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. It is sponsored by the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and the Brawley Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free.