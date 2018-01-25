Pioneer's Museum

(Pioneer’s Museum Lecture Series)…The First presenter of the New Year is Velma Ruiz Pacrem.

The Presentation will be Friday at Pioneer’s Museum on Aten Road, across from IVC. It starts at 6:00 pm. The presenter, a local photographer, captures the essence of the Imperial Valley today, while sharing the memories and visions of the past. Ruiz Pacrem says to her, preserving what is being lost to demolition is of vital importance to future generations. She says she tries to do that in the form of her photography. Some of her work can be previewed on FLICKR under the name of It’s a Vilma. The doors open at the Museum at 5:45, dinner is served at 6:00 pm. The lecture starts at 6:40. The meal is $10.00. The Public can attend the lecture without cost. For meal reservations call 760—352-3211.