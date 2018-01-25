Special Showcase

(Showcase for athletes around the region)…Venom Elite All Stars will present its second annual Showcase this Saturday.

The Showcase will take place at the Imperial Valley College gymnasium at 1:00 pm. The event is a chance for local cheer teams to demonstrate their skills and Show Off in front of the Home Crowd. Since competitions take place in bigger cities, this is the only time many of these teams will perform locally. Family, friends and those who are interested in becoming a cheerleader and cheer fans will enjoy the event. Teams performing are from the Imperial Valley, Mexicali and Coachella. The cost to attend is $5 and tickets will only be sold at the door. Parking is free.