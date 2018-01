New Library Hours

(Brawley Public Library)…They have announced new hours of operation.

The changes are for the Main Library. The hours for the Del Rio Branch will remain the same. At the Main Library at 400 Main Street, the library will be closed Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, they will be open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. On Friday and Saturday the hours will be from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm. Contact the Library for more information.