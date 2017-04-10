Obtain travel documents now.

(Don’t wait until the last minute)…That is the advice from Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says travelers are being advised to obtain the I-94 permit early if they plan on traveling in the United States over the Easter Holiday. CBP in the Imperial Valley anticipates an increase in applications by Mexican travelers for the required I-94 permit over the Easter holidays. Mexican border crossing card holders who plan to visit the U.S. for more than 30 days and or will travel more than 25 miles from the border during the travel season are urged to obtain the essential document early instead of waiting until the day of travel. This way the travelers can avoid delays, and minimize congestion at the Port of Entry.