Air Pollution Overnight

(Another Air Quality Alert)….It was issued at 1:00 Wednesday morning.

The Alert was issued for the Ethel Street Monitoring Station in Calexico. The Air pollution Control District said the Alert was prompted by very high levels of PM 2.5. The Air Quality was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Those Groups being people with respiratory of heart disease, the elderly and children. The Alert did not last very long. By 5:00 am the levels of the particulate matter had lowered, for an air quality condition of Moderate. Air Quality for the rest of the county has been consistently listed as Good.