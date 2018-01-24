Traditional Fundraiser

(The Holtville Rib Cook-Off)….It is this Saturday.

It is the 27th Annual Holtville Athletic Club Rib Cook-Off. The traditional fundraising event will be held at Samaha Park in Holtville. Tons of St. Louis Style Pork Ribs will be prepared for the over 12,000 expected to attend. Cooking will start at around five Saturday morning and they should be ready to be judged and sampled by 9:00 am. A crew from the Navies Blue Angels flight demonstration team will again serve as the judges. Live music will begin at 9:00 am. This year will feature three bands performing live throughout the day. The bands are Good Enough, Megan Strahm and the True Blues and Eevaan Tre and the Show from Coachella Valley. All net proceeds from the event are earmarked to benefit area youth activity education and athletic groups from around the County. The 600 volunteers for the event are comprised of area athletic, youth organizations and educational groups and their leaders.