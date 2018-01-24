Agriculture Impacts

(The Agriculture Crop Report Plus)….It was recently released for Imperial County.

The report goes further than just the Crop Values for the past year. It also includes the consequences and benefits of Agriculture to the local economy. One example was the $2 billion crop value last year. The Crop Report Plus shows how those values are doubled when you include other aspects of agriculture. Another feature in the report is how agriculture compares to other Imperial County Industries, in terms of Output and Employment. For Direct Economic Output, Agriculture is ranked Number one with $2.9 billion, ahead of Government, Federal, State and Local that came in second with $2.6 billion. Agriculture is the second highest employer. Leading the list is Government, employing 18,500, while Agriculture employed 12,916 last year.