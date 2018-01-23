Guatemalan In Custody

(Deported sex offender arrested)….It occurred Sunday evening.

Border Patrol Agents from the Calexico Station arrested a 48-year-old Guatemalan man suspected of making an illegal entry into the United States near Downtown Calexico. During a records check, the man was identified as Luciano Pablo Martin, who had previously been deported from the US in 2004. Agents also discovered the man had been arrested by San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies for lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age. That arrest was in 2003. He was arrested again in 2014. Pablo was convicted and sentenced to separate prison terms on each conviction. The Guatemalan will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for violation of criminal law.