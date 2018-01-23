Over 18 Pounds of Meth Seized

(24 year old arrested at Checkpoint)….It happened over the weekend at the Highway 86 Checkpoint

. The 24-year-old US citizen had driven a Jeep Grand Cherokee into the checkpoint. The Border Patrol agent referred the driver and the vehicle to the secondary inspection area. During a search of the vehicle, agents discovered 15 vacuum-sealed packages wrapped in cellophane hidden in a compartment within the vehicle’s roof. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine, and weighed a total of 18.33 pounds, with an estimated street value of $82,485. The subject, vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.