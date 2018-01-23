Funds to Assist Victims of Domestic Viuolence

(Grant approved for D.A.’s office)….The grant is for the Investigation and Prosecution of Domestic Violence Cases.

District Attorney Gilbert Otero said his office had received a grant of $203,143 to enhance a specialized unit to provide coordinated response to victims of domestic violence and their children. The grant is part of the Violence Against Women Act and focus’s on investigation, immediate victim advocacy and training for patrol officers and other first responders. The funding cycle for the grant is 3 years beginning the first of this year and ending December 31, 2020. Otero said only seven proposals were selected for funding.