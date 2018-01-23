Action Taken on Public Benefit Program

(Moratorium is over)…..The Public Benefit Program will continue.

The County Board of Supervisors had called a moratorium on the Agricultural benefit Loan Program and the Community Public Benefit Program in order to re-evaluate and address concerns expressed about the program. Funds for the Public Benefit Program are provided by renewable energy development. Tuesday The Supervisors were told the concerns had been addressed and the programs revised. County Ag Commissioner Carlos Ortiz said the revisions were being posted on the Ag Commissioner’s website. The Supervisors approved the recommended revisions and, in doing so, they lifted the moratorium. Newly applicants were reminded there were 16-17 applications on file at the time the first moratorium went into effect. Those applications will be considered before any new ones can be accepted.