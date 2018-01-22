Supervisors Meeting

(Supervisors may take action on recommendations)…The recommendations are for revisions to the County Public Benefit Programs.

Several moratoriums have been approved to allow for the revisions to be presented. If the recommendations are approved, the moratorium may be lifted for both the Community and Agricultural Public benefit Programs. Also at their meeting Tuesday the Board is expected to take the preliminary action to allow for the bidding process to begin for the Dogwood Road improvements from El Centro City Limits to Imperial City Limits. The Supervisors convene into Public Session at 9:30 Tuesday morning, in the Board Chambers at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro,