Calexico Arrest

(Calexico man arrested)….The arrest came after a traffic stop.

Calexico Police Officer was on patrol in the 900 block of Emerson Avenue. He conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala. During his investigation, it was determined the driver did not have a California Drivers License, and the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana. The driver gave consent to search the vehicle. The officer found a black bag and a red lunch bag on the back seat of the vehicle. Both were searched and found to contain 53 individual baggies containing a green leafy substance, suspected of being marijuana. There was also 15 containers of a brown, waxy substance, suspected of being hashish, 71 blank medical cannabis labels, 34 liquid cannabis containers and numerous cannabis smoking devices and $940 in miscellaneous US Currency bills. The driver, identified as Eduardo Sotelo, was arrested for possession of marijuana for sale and transportation. Other violations are pending. Police say the investigation is ongoing.