Educational Tours

(IID Scheduling tours)….There will be two tours of the Salton Sea.

The third tour will be of the All American Canal. The first tour of the Salton Sea will be held February 7 from Coachella Valley. The second tour will be February 13 from the Imperial Valley. On both tours participants will learn about Salton Sea Restoration and renewable energy initiative. The tours will include a visit to the Sonny Bono Wildlife refuge and Mud Pots. On February 8, the Imperial Irrigation District will provide a tour of the All American Canal. During that tour participants will travel to the Imperial Dam. Once there they will learn about how the Dam and the All American Canal changed the way Imperial County receives its water. To sign up for any of the tours go the IID website.