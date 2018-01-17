Two caught illegally re-entering the US

(A Gang member and convicted murderer arrested)…They were arrested in separate incidents.

Both arrests were made by US Border Patrol agents. The 40-year-old gang member was discovered North of the Andrade Port of Entry. Yuma Sector agents detained Edwin Reyes Cruz of Honduras after he had entered the US illegally. It was determined he was a member of the MS-13 gang. Reyes will be prosecuted for criminal immigration violations. Yuma Sector agents also arrested 30-year-old Luis Cota Lopez near the Andrade Port. The Mexican National had been convicted of murder in Santa Fe, New Mexico. That conviction was in 2001. Cota had spent 11 years in prison as a result of that conviction. Cota will remain in federal custody pending further disposition.