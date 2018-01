Power Outage

(Power knocked out in Imperial)…Literally. Reports are a vehicle ran into a power pole overnight.

That collision is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. The collision, however, knocked out the power to 959 Imperial Irrigation District customers. IID crews were immediately called in. Most of the customers had their power restored by 4:30 Thursday morning. The last 61 customers had their power restored at around 7:30 in the morning.