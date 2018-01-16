8th Annual Expo

(The 8th Annual Baby and Children’s Expo)…It will be held at the Imperial Valley Mall on January 27th.

The event is hosted by El Centro Regional Medical Center, an agency of the City of El Centro, and affiliated with the UC San Diego Healthcare Network. Several agencies will participate with ECRMC to provide educational information. There will be an Infant CPR Course, Safety demonstrations, Lactation Counseling, Asthma education, Nutrition education, an opportunity to speak with Healthcare Professionals, children’s activities and more. It is a free event for the entire family.