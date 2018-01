Boy Scout Troop 4070

(Boy Scout Open House)…I.V. Boy Scout Troup 4070 will host the Open House.

It is to introduce local families to Scouting and prepare for the start of their 2018 new scout program. It will be held Wednesday, January 31st, from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall in Imperial. Interested boys are invited to attend with a parent. Adult leader candidates are also invited to attend.