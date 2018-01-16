Bird Festival is Back

(The Birders came back)….The Salton Sea Bird Festival was held over the weekend.

The Festival returned after taking a hiatus last year. Despite all the problems at the Salton Sea, it is still a major flyway for over 400 species of migratory birds. The festival was hosted Saturday and Sunday by the Salton Sea State Recreation Area and the Sea and Desert Interpretive Association, a non-profit group that promotes education and outreach about the Salton Sea. Tours Saturday were provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife. The tours spanned the entire Salton Sea, from North to South.