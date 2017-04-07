New Director for Child Support Services

(New Child Support Services Director)…The County Board of Supervisors made the appointment this week.

They appointed Liza Barraza to head the department As Director, Barraza will oversee County Child Support Services and coordinate activities with the California Department of Child Support to ensure compliance with Federal and State regulations. Barraza is a resident of Calexico. She graduated from Vincent memorial High School, received a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University, and her law degree from California Western School of Law. She is married, with two children. She has been employed with the County since 2002.