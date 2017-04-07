Governor declares Drought over

(Governor lifts drought emergency)….The prohibition on wasteful practices remain, however.

Following unprecedented water conservation and plentiful winter rain and snow, Governor Brown has ended the drought state of emergency in most of California, while maintaining water reporting requirements and prohibitions on wasteful practices, such as watering during or right after rainfall. The Governor said Friday the drought was over, but the next drought could be right around the corner. Brown said conservation must remain a way of life. The drought emergency was lifted for all of California, except for Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne Counties.