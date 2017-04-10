IID Board meeting

  • You are here:  
Details

(IID Board meets Tuesday)…The meeting starts at 9:00 am in closed session.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors begin their public session at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. During the meeting the Directors will a position on certain legislative bills. They will be asked to take action on a Battery Energy Storage System. Action will also be requested on a Major Work Authorization for a Water data management system. The Directors will consider the purchase of several new vehicles, and they will be asked to consider a resolution to adopt California Environmental Quality Act findings on the Camp Billy Machen infrastructure improvement project. The IID Board will meet in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.

 

