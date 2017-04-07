County schedules workshops

(Prop 64 workshops)….Prop 64 is the Adult Use of Marijuana Act.

The County Board of Supervisors will host a series of informational workshops to be held in three communities in the county. They are to inform the public about recent changes in state law pertaining to the recreational use of marijuana that could potentially lead to new business developments in the county. The Proposition was approved by California voters in November 2016. It legalizes the possession and use of marijuana for non-medical purposes for adults 21 years of age and older, and it created a state regulatory framework for commercial activity surrounding recreational marijuana, including but not limited to, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The first workshop will be held April 18th at the County Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro beginning at 1:30 pm. The second will be held April 20th at 5:30 pm. It will be held in the Calexico City Council Chambers at the Calexico City Hall. The third workshop is scheduled for April 24th at the Del Rio Community Center in Brawley. It will begin at 5:30 pm.