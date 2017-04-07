Deported felon caught re-entering the U.S. illegally

(Convicted murderer arrested)….Jorge Antonio Negrete Ramirez had been deported to Mexico.

This week he was caught illegally re-entering the U.S. El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say at around 6:00 pm Wednesday agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station observed a man walking north from the International Border Fence near Downtown Calexico. Agents approached the man and determined he was in this country illegally. The man was arrested and taken to the Calexico Station for processing. At the Station a records check determined the man’s identification. It also revealed Negrete was a Mexican National who had spent 365 days in jail for assault in 1991. After being released on Bail and placed on probation, Negrete was arrested for murder. He had been convicted and sentenced to 29 years to life in prison. Negrete was released from jail in 2014 and ordered deported by an immigration judge. The Border Patrol says the 46 year old will be criminally prosecuted for Re-entry after removal of a convicted felon