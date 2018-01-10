County Resolution

(20th Anniversary of Korean War Monument)…It is the Granite Monument in Felicity.

The monument anniversary is in March. The War memorial honors the 4,617 Marines and 107 Navy Corpsmen who lost their lives in the conflict. Tuesday the County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution honoring the memorial on it’s 20th anniversary. The Supervisors said the County would be well represented along with other governmental and regional entities, at felicity on March to welcome dignitaries from France, who will be attending the ceremonies.