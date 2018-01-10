  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Legislative Update/Open House

Legislative Update/Open House

Details

(Everybody is invited)…It is this Friday

. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia will be hosting a Legislative Update and Open House at his Imperial County District Office. The duel event will run from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Garcia’s District Office is located at 1101 Airport Road, Suite D in Imperial. Also during the event, they will be accepting donations for the 13 annual Senior Appreciation Day. Imperial County Public Administrator/Area Agency on Aging suggests donations include Gift Cards, socks, blankets, scarf’s, gloves and personal hygiene products. For more information or to RSVP call the Assemblyman’s District office.

 

AM Copiers
KXO Radio AM1230