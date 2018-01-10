Legislative Update/Open House

(Everybody is invited)…It is this Friday

. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia will be hosting a Legislative Update and Open House at his Imperial County District Office. The duel event will run from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Garcia’s District Office is located at 1101 Airport Road, Suite D in Imperial. Also during the event, they will be accepting donations for the 13 annual Senior Appreciation Day. Imperial County Public Administrator/Area Agency on Aging suggests donations include Gift Cards, socks, blankets, scarf’s, gloves and personal hygiene products. For more information or to RSVP call the Assemblyman’s District office.